Lebanese officials have been calling for refugees to return to areas in Syria that they deem safe.

And they say the UN refugee agency is trying to prevent that from happening, accusing the organisation of deliberately discouraging refugees from returning.

The UNHCR has refuted the accusations.

The caretaker foreign ministry has decided to suspend residency applications submitted by UNHCR staff as a first step against the organisation.

