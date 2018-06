Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are heading to Canada for a meeting which could be difficult for US President Donald Trump.

His decisions to unilaterally withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and impose tariffs on EU countries, Canada and others, are causing a deep rift in the group.

The meeting may be one of the last opportunities to avert what appears to be a looming trade war.

Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports from Quebec City.