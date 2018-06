A Spanish woman who says she was stolen as a baby is taking the doctor she says is responsible to court.

Ines Madrigal accuses 85-year-old Eduardo Vela of forging her birth certificate in 1969 to show her adopted mother as her biological parent.

The case is the first of the "stolen babies" scandal that affected thousands in Spain during the Francisco Franco dictatorship.

