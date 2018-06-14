South Sudan rebel leader Machar to hold talks with President Kiir

Meeting between the two South Sudanese leaders to take place in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa next week.

    South Sudan rebel leader Machar to hold talks with President Kiir
    The meeting would be the first time Kiir and Machar have met since the 2016 peace deal [Jason Patinkin/AP]

    South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar has accepted an invitation from the prime minister of Ethiopia to hold talks with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir in Addis Ababa next week, a spokesman for Machar said.

    "The Movement welcomes this invitation ... it will go a long way in building confidence in the peace process," the spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

    The statement said Machar, who is under house arrest in South Africa, had been invited by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to attend the talks on June 20. The talks will be led by East African bloc IGAD, the statement added.

    There was no immediate comment from South Sudan’s government or from IGAD.

    The meeting would be the first time that Kiir and Machar, the former vice president of South Sudan, have met since a peace deal between the government and Machar’s rebel group fell apart in August 2016.

    Tens of thousands of people have died in the civil war that broke out in late 2013 when troops loyal to Machar launched a rebellion against the government. All sides in the now-complex and multi-faceted war stand accused by the United Nations and other bodies of committing atrocities against civilians.
     

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.