South Sudan rebel chief in Ethiopia for talks with President Kiir

Two South Sudanese leaders will meet on Wednesday for the first time since a peace deal broke down in 2016.

    South Sudan rebel chief in Ethiopia for talks with President Kiir
    A peace deal between Kiir's government and Machar's rebel group fell apart in August 2016 [FILE: Goran Tomasevic/Reuters]

    South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar arrived in Ethiopia for a meeting with President Salva Kiir, as part of talks to try to negotiate an end to a five-year civil war, a rebel spokesperson said.

    "I can confirm to you that our chairman has arrived in Addis Ababa airport this morning," Lam Paul Gabriel said on Wednesday.

    Machar had been held under house arrest in South Africa since late 2016 after fleeing South Sudan

    An Ethiopian government official also confirmed Machar's arrival and said he would meet Ethiopia's prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, before his talks with Kiir.

    "Riek Machar has arrived," Meles Alem, foreign ministry spokesman, told Reuters news agency.

    Kiir and Machar are due to meet later on Wednesday. It will be the first between the two since a peace deal between the government and Machar's rebel group fell apart in August 2016.

    Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the civil war that broke out in late 2013 when troops loyal to Machar, the former vice president of South Sudan, launched a rebellion against the government.

    The United Nations and other organisations have accused all sides in the complex and multifaceted war of committing atrocities against civilians.

    SOURCE: News agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.