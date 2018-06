Protest marches are planned in South Korea on Saturday to demonstrate against the number of Yemenis arriving in the Asia Pacific nation to seek asylum.

More than 500 Yemenis have flown to Jeju Island since December - most of them applying for refugee status.

On Friday, the government held an emergency meeting to deal with the crisis and is moving to stem the flow.

Al Jazeera's Craig Leeson travelled to Jeju to meet the refugees.