Exactly one week from today, the much-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place in Singapore.

One of the neighbourhoods where many have high hopes for the event is Singapore's Tanjong Pagar, known as "Little Korea", where a significant portion of the country's estimated 30,000 Koreans live.

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Singapore on why some view the summit as an historic event.