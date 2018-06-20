Saudi, UAE coalition forces claim control of Hudaida airport

Yemeni army is blocking the road between Hudaida province and the capital, cutting Houthi supply lines and stopping reinforcements from getting through.

by

    Saudi-Emirati coalition forces say they have seized control of Hudaida's airport in Yemen as they fight Houthi rebels. The Yemeni army is also blocking the road between Hudaida province and the capital Sanaa, cutting Houthi supply lines and stopping reinforcements from getting through.

    The Houthis still control the city and the seaport. Yemen’s imports including food and aid and its oil exports all go through Hudaida.

    The coalition has long accused Iran of smuggling weapons into Yemen through the seaport. Accusations rejected by the Houthis and Tehran.

    As fighting gets closer to the city, thousands of civilians are fleeing are fleeing their homes and aid agencies fear a disruption to food and medical supplies will only add to the humanitarian crisis.

    Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Sanaa.

