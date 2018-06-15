Russian prisons: Human rights in the spotlight

While the World Cup is cause for much excitement, not everyone is celebrating.

by

    It is day two of the World Cup 2018 in Russia, and while the spotlight is focused on the field, the tournament is also a chance for campaigners to raise the issue of human rights in Russia.

    The country has faced criticism on many issues; from gay rights to political prisoners and workers' rights.

    Hosting the world cup means Russia is in the international spotlight for the next month.

    Rights campaigners are hoping some of that light can also shine on them.

     

    Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from Moscow

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.