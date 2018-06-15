Russian prisons: Human rights in the spotlight

It is day two of the World Cup 2018 in Russia, and while the spotlight is focused on the field, the tournament is also a chance for campaigners to raise the issue of human rights in Russia.

The country has faced criticism on many issues; from gay rights to political prisoners and workers' rights.

Hosting the world cup means Russia is in the international spotlight for the next month.

Rights campaigners are hoping some of that light can also shine on them.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from Moscow