A dissident Russian journalist has revealed new details of how he faked his own murder.

Arkady Babchenko was reportedly shot dead on Tuesday at his apartment in Kiev but the next day he turned up alive.

Ukraine's security services later said it was part of an elaborate plot to catch his would-be killers but there's now concern that it could harm the way journalism and journalists are perceived.

Al Jazeera's Rory Challands reports from Moscow.