Russia World Cup 2018: What you need to know

The 21st edition of the football World Cup kicks off in Russia from June 14.

Russia was awarded the 2018 event by FIFA in 2010.

The qualification campaign for the tournament started with 210 countries that involved 872 matches.

Over the next month, 32 teams from across the world will be taking part in the tournament with the final to be played in Moscow on July 15.

There will be 64 games spread over 25 match days.

When

The tournament kicks off on Thursday, June 14 when hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener (kick-off 15:00 GMT).

Where

Russia is hosting the football World Cup for the first time.

The 64 matches will be played across 12 stadiums in 11 cities. The opening match between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia will take place at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The same venue will also host the final that takes place on July 15.

Ekaterinburg (Ekaterinburg Arena) - Capacity: 35,696

Kaliningrad (Kaliningrad Stadium) - Capacity: 35,212

Kazan (Kazan Arena) - Capacity: 44,779

Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium) - Capacity: 81,006

Moscow (Spartak Stadium) - Capacity: 43,298

Nizhny Novgorod (Nizhny Novgorod Stadium) - Capacity: 45,331

Rostov-on-Don (Rostov Arena) - Capacity: 45,145

St Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium) - Capacity: 68,134

Samara (Samara Arena) - Capacity: 44,807

Saransk (Mordovia Arena) - Capacity: 44,442

Sochi (Fisht Stadium) - Capacity: 47,700

Volgograd (Volgograd Arena) - Capacity: 45,568

Who is taking part?

Out of 210 countries that started the qualification round, only 32 have made it to Russia:

Group A

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Uruguay

Group B

Portugal

Spain

Morocco

Iran

Group C

France

Australia

Peru

Denmark

Group D

Argentina

Iceland

Croatia

Nigeria

Group E

Brazil

Switzerland

Costa Rica

China

Group F

Germany

Mexico

Sweden

South Korea

Group G

Belgium

Panama

Tunisia

England

Group H

Poland

Senegal

Colombia

Japan

Who missed out?

Four-time World Cup winners Italy and the Netherlands are two of the biggest names to have missed out on qualifying for World Cup 2018.

Italy lost out to Sweden in the playoffs after finishing second in their group while the Netherlands, semi-finalists at Brazil 2014, finished third in their group.

Chile, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and potential 2026 hosts USA will also be spectators at this year's tournament.

History

Uruguay hosted the first edition of the World Cup in 1930. The hosts also went on to win the tournament but have only managed to win it one more time since then.

Brazil has been the most successful team in the history of the World Cup, having won the tournament five times.

Germany are the defending champions, having beaten Argentina in Brazil four years ago to lift the trophy.

This is the penultimate time that the World Cup will comprise 32 teams. FIFA announced that World Cup 2026 (that follows Qatar 2022) will have 48 teams taking part.