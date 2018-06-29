Russia 2018: World Cup host focuses on youth development

Youth football coaches hope that hosting the World Cup, and Russia's surprisingly strong performance thus far, will convince the nation's developing stars that they can compete at the highest level.

    World Cup host-nation Russia will play Spain in the last 16, and have been one of the surprise teams at the tournament.

    Despite the country's rich football history, decades of underachievement had followed the team into the finals.

    But instead of making an early exit, they became the first team to reach the knockout rounds.

    Many Russians first play football on a pitch known as a "korobka". When translated into English, it means "box", and this sort of caged playing space is squeezed into small urban spaces all over the country.

    Al Jazeera's Andy Richardson reports from Moscow, Russia.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    Answer as many correct questions in 90 seconds to win the World Cup with your favourite team.

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.