Muslims who fled Myanmar's genocidal crackdown say observing the holy month of Ramadan in squalid makeshift camps in Bangladesh comes with many challenges.

There are almost a million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and aid agencies are stepping up efforts to build better housing for them that could sustain tough weather conditions.

Despite their struggles, many Rohingya are grateful that they can experience Ramadan safely.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports.