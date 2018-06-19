UN relief chief: 'Rampant' sexual abuse, violence in South Sudan

Although thousands of women have reported rape and other sexual atrocities in South Sudan's war, human rights organisations say the figure is likely to be much higher.

by

    According to UNICEF, more than a thousand children in South Sudan were sexually assaulted in the first three years of the conflict there.

    And around 72 percent of women living in so-called protected sites in the capital Juba, say they have been raped, mostly by police and soldiers.

    UN relief chief Mark Lowcock told Al Jazeera that "there's a massive problem of violence, the displaced people themselves, as well as those who fled, are subject to atrocious levels of sexual abuse, murder and killing on a rampant scale."

    Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from Juba.

