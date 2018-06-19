UN relief chief: 'Rampant' sexual abuse, violence in South Sudan

According to UNICEF, more than a thousand children in South Sudan were sexually assaulted in the first three years of the conflict there.

And around 72 percent of women living in so-called protected sites in the capital Juba, say they have been raped, mostly by police and soldiers.

UN relief chief Mark Lowcock told Al Jazeera that "there's a massive problem of violence, the displaced people themselves, as well as those who fled, are subject to atrocious levels of sexual abuse, murder and killing on a rampant scale."

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from Juba.