Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos: Salah grabbed my arm first

Spain international hits back over Salah injury amid accusations of deliberately trying to target the Egyptian striker.

    Salah's injury and exit took a hard toll on the Reds who subsequently conceded three goals, including a spectacular mid-air scissor kick by Wales international Gareth Bale [Armando Babani/EPA-EFE]
    Salah's injury and exit took a hard toll on the Reds who subsequently conceded three goals, including a spectacular mid-air scissor kick by Wales international Gareth Bale [Armando Babani/EPA-EFE]

    Spain international and Real Madrid center-back Sergio Ramos has said it was Salah who initially held on to him during the memorable Champions League final on May 26 in the Ukrainian capital Kiev that saw Real Madrid claim its third consecutive title.

    The 32-year-old told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday that the incident had taken a life of its own, insisting that he was simply responding to the Egyptian playmaker's challenge.

    "Bloody hell, they have given this Salah thing a lot of attention. I didn't want to speak because everything is magnified," Ramos said.

    "I remember the play well: he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold. After that the goalkeeper said I dazed him with a clash."

    Liverpool had dominated much of the first half during the game that ended in favour of the Spaniards who won three to one, sealing their thirtheenth ever Champions League title.

    Things were looking shaky for the Spanish side with Liverpool dominating the game throughout much of the first 30 minutes.

    Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts after a tackle during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 May 2018 [Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE] 

    Salah's injury and exit took a hard toll on the Reds who subsequently conceded three goals, including a spectacular mid-air scissor kick by Wales international Gareth Bale.

    "I spoke to Salah through messages, he was quite good. He could have played on if he got an injection for the second-half, I have done it sometimes but when Ramos does something like this, it sticks a little bit more," The Spain international, who is preparing to play in his fourth World Cup finals, said.

    "I don’t know if it is because you are at Madrid for so long and win for so long that people at it a different way."

    Salah who it was initially feared would miss out on this year's World Cup tournament, set to take place in Russia, is largely believed to have recuperated from the shoulder injury and will be part of the Egypt's squad.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.