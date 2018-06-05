Qatar FM: 'Purchase of military equipment is sovereign decision'

Al Jazeera is taking a look at the causes and effects of the Gulf crisis one year after an air, sea and land blockade was imposed on Qatar by four Arab countries.

Saudi Arabia and its allies Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cut ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting "terrorists" and being too close to Saudi Arabia's archrival Iran. Qatar has denied the allegations.

On June 1, French daily Le Monde reported that Saudi Arabia had threatened military action against Qatar if it acquires the Russian-made S-400 air defence system.

Al Jazeera spoke to Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani who says Qatar will not make any compromises - and in particular - to the latest reports of threats of military action by Riyadh.