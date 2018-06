Russian President Vladimir Putin has held his annual 'direct line' TV appearance.

People from across the country call, write or send videos asking him myriad questions.

As usual, most of the discussion concerned domestic affairs, with the often-repeated message that Russia is heading in the right direction.

But Putin rarely wastes an opportunity to tell the West that its political and financial pressure won't work.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from Moscow on what was discussed this year.