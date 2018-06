At least 11,000 people, including children as young as five, have been arrested in the Philippines for loitering in the streets. Rights groups believe some of them have died as a result of police brutality. The crackdown ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte has resulted in massively overcrowded jails, where cells meant to hold six people now contain as many as 80.

Critics have described the crackdown as another assault on the poor.

Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan reports from Manila.