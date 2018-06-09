Philippines football: Azkals' win inspires players

As the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is about to kick off, we take a look at football aspirations in an unexpected corner.

Philippines football is experiencing a high on the international stage.

It is the first time the national team has qualified for the Asian Cup after a landmark win against Tajikistan.

But domestically, the game is still struggling to gain traction in a country where basketball is seen as a national sport and football ranks much lower in terms of government priority.

Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan reports.