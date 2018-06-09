Philippines football: Azkals' win inspires players

Azkals' success in qualifying for the Asian Cup gives hope to many who wish to take up the sport.

by

    As the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is about to kick off, we take a look at football aspirations in an unexpected corner.

    Philippines football is experiencing a high on the international stage.

    It is the first time the national team has qualified for the Asian Cup after a landmark win against Tajikistan.

    But domestically, the game is still struggling to gain traction in a country where basketball is seen as a national sport and football ranks much lower in terms of government priority.

    Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.