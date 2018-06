Thousands of refugees who have fled across the border from Myanmar to Thailand have a tough time getting the basic necessities.

With a shortage of international aid, doctors are having difficulty treating patients.

But at the Mae La Refugee Camp, a new affordable solution has been found. Doctors are equipped with a new tool to work with that allows anyone to conduct eye check-ups and provide 3D printed glasses in just 20 minutes.

Al Jazeera's Yaara Bou Melhem reports.