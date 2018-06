Italy's new Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is due to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, after the two sides engaged in a war of words over Rome's refusal to accept a migrant rescue ship. Macron called the move irresponsible and cynical.

In the Italian town of Ventimiglia near the French border, migrants mainly from Sudan, Eritrea and Afghanistan, have been arriving regularly for more than four years.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports.