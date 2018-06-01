Mariano Rajoy and the Spain political crisis: What we know

Pedro Sanchez could become Spain's new prime minister after his Socialist Party secured enough votes to topple Mariano Rajoy in a no-confidence vote scheduled for Friday afternon over a corruption scandal.

Sanchez's party filed the motion on May 25, a day after 29 people linked to Rajoy's People Party (PP) were convicted of crimes, including embezzlement and money laundering, after a long-running corruption trial.

Rajoy's expected departure following Thursday's vote could trigger a second political crisis in southern Europe, further unnerving financial markets already wrongfooted by delay in formation a government in Italy three months after a national election.

But what is happening in Spain? Here is what we know:

Damaging court ruling

Spain's National Court delivered prison sentences to 29 business people and PP members on May 24, including some elected officials. They were charged with fraud, money laundering and tax evasion, putting Rajoy under the microscope

Rajoy survived a no-confidence vote in 2017.

His party's first scandal, known as the Gurtel case, emerged in 2013 and led to the arrest of PP senator, and long standing treasurer, Luis Barcenas.

Barcenas testified that the PP kept a slush fund with donations from private businesses, and that some party officials received non-taxable bonuses in addition to their salaries.

Spanish media has placed the scandal under serious scrutiny, giving coverage to the raid in PP's national headquarters and the destruction of hard drives. It then released a series of private messages between Rajoy and Barcenas.

Last week's court ruling looked at the kickbacks-for-contracts scheme in place between 1999 and 2005, when Rajoy was a party member.

The Popular Party was fined 245,000 euros ($286,000) for benefiting from "an authentic and efficient system of institutional corruption".

Rajoy and other PP witnesses testified in court that the hidden accounts were unknown to them.

The motion and the parties

All major parties have called for Rajoy to step down. The prime minister has tried to relieve some pressure by saying that political instability is bad for the country and the economies of Spain and the European Union.

In Spain, a no-confidence motion is designed to not just oust the standing prime minister but to choose a replacement.

As the second most voted party in the 2016 election, the Socialists proposed Sanchez, who regained the party leadership last year after an internal revolt that sidelined him for months.

Backed by his party and the far-left anti-establishment Podemos, Sanchez on Thursday successfully convinced Catalan and Basque nationalist lawmakers to support his government plan, giving him the absolute majority - in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies - he needs to replace Rajoy.

However, the Ciudadanos Party, a rising star in the centre-right of Spanish politics, is refusing to support Sanchez. It is instead seeking a new general election, which could be won by their leader, Albert Rivera, according to recent polls.

The pro-business party is riding a wave of popularity especially after it pressed Rajoy for a more aggressive approach against the Catalan separatist challenge. Rivera would have a strong chance of placing first in an election, but without winning a majority to form a government on its own.

Possible outcomes