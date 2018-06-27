Maradona treated by medics after dramatic Argentina win

Argentinian football icon required medical treatment after his former team's dramatic 2-1 World Cup win over Nigeria.

    Maradona appeared highly-emotional during the match in St Petersburg [Sergio Perez/Reuters]
    Argentinian football icon Diego Maradona required medical treatment after his former team's dramatic 2-1 World Cup win over Nigeria in St Petersburg on Tuesday.

    Photos shared online showed an exhausted-looking Maradona sitting in an armchair while being treated by paramedics, one of whom seemed to be checking his pulse.

    Argentinian news paper La Nacion reported that Maradona was checked for low blood pressure but was later able to walk out of the venue unassisted.

    Maradona, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, appeared highly-emotional during the match.

    TV cameras showed the 57-year-old bouncing up and down in his seat before flashing two middle fingers as the remarkable victory became a reality.

    Fans took photos of Diego Maradona in the stands before the match [Sergio Perez/Reuters]

    Before kick-off, images of Maradona dancing with a woman wearing a Nigeria jersey were broadcast on the stadium's big screens to the delight of fans from both camps.

