Maradona treated by medics after dramatic Argentina win

Follow Al Jazeera's coverage of the World Cup 2018 here.

Argentinian football icon Diego Maradona required medical treatment after his former team's dramatic 2-1 World Cup win over Nigeria in St Petersburg on Tuesday.

Photos shared online showed an exhausted-looking Maradona sitting in an armchair while being treated by paramedics, one of whom seemed to be checking his pulse.

Argentinian news paper La Nacion reported that Maradona was checked for low blood pressure but was later able to walk out of the venue unassisted.

Maradona, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, appeared highly-emotional during the match.

TV cameras showed the 57-year-old bouncing up and down in his seat before flashing two middle fingers as the remarkable victory became a reality.

Before kick-off, images of Maradona dancing with a woman wearing a Nigeria jersey were broadcast on the stadium's big screens to the delight of fans from both camps.