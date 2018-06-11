'My life is not your porn': South Koreans stage spy-cam protest

About 22,000 took part in what was considered one of biggest demonstrations by women in South Korea's history.

by

    An estimated 22,000 people took to the the streets of Seoul on Saturday, in what was seen as one of the biggest demonstrations by women in South Korea's history.

    The march in the capital was held to raise awareness of the country's spy-cam porn epidemic, also known as "molka".

    The protesters accuse the police of gender bias and failure to fairly investigate digital crimes.

    "It's normal for men to watch spy cameras of women online and it's easy for anyone to buy spy cameras in South Korea and upload them and distribute the footages in the one of the world's best connected countries," says Haeryun Kang, chief executive officer of Korea Expose. 

    "Protesters are angry because they are tired of feeling threatened in their daily lives and they are tired of being scared."

    The government has reportedly been working on regulating the sale of spy-cams, creating a hotline for victims and imposing penalties on video makers and website owners.

    However, some experts are sceptical of the policies being implemented.

    Watch the video above to find out more

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.