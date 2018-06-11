'My life is not your porn': South Koreans stage spy-cam protest

An estimated 22,000 people took to the the streets of Seoul on Saturday, in what was seen as one of the biggest demonstrations by women in South Korea's history.

The march in the capital was held to raise awareness of the country's spy-cam porn epidemic, also known as "molka".

The protesters accuse the police of gender bias and failure to fairly investigate digital crimes.

"It's normal for men to watch spy cameras of women online and it's easy for anyone to buy spy cameras in South Korea and upload them and distribute the footages in the one of the world's best connected countries," says Haeryun Kang, chief executive officer of Korea Expose.

"Protesters are angry because they are tired of feeling threatened in their daily lives and they are tired of being scared."

The government has reportedly been working on regulating the sale of spy-cams, creating a hotline for victims and imposing penalties on video makers and website owners.

However, some experts are sceptical of the policies being implemented.

