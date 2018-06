Colombia goes to the polls on Sunday to choose the country's first president since a historic peace deal was signed with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels.

The choice is between conservative candidate Ivan Duque, and his left-wing rival Gustavo Petro.

Petro has vowed to tackle inequality, but some fear his socialist policies could turn Colombia into another Venezuela.

Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher reports from Bogota.