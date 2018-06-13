Lebanon's Syrian refugees hope to go home despite UN warnings

Thousands of Syrian refugees in Lebanon are hoping to move back home as fighting there subsides.

The second batch of voluntary returns in recent weeks - comprising some 3,000 refugees - are set to leave northeast Lebanon where they have been living in makeshift camps.

They are heading back to the Qalamoun region, despite the United Nations saying conditions are still not suitable and refusing to organise the returns.

But for some refugees from other parts of Syria, going home still is not an option.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Arsal, in northeast Lebanon.