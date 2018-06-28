Several killed at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis

Officials say at least five people have been killed in a workplace shooting at a building in Annapolis, Maryland that houses The Capital Gazette newspaper and other offices.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting on Thursday afternoon.

A reporter for The Capital Gazette, Phil Davis, tweeted that a "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees". He said several people were killed.



"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis said.

Davis later tweeted that he was safe and no longer at the newspaper's office.

Lieutenant Ryan Frashure of Anne Arundel County Police said that "we did have" an active shooter in the building where The Capital Gazette is located and there are injuries.

He would not say whether a suspect was in custody, or give details about the extent of the victims' injuries.

Frashure said police are first trying to make sure everyone in the building gets out safely and that there are no bombs inside, adding that we "don't anticipate this being a mass major casualty".

The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed.



"ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis," the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Tobacco said on Twitter.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said that he was "absolutely devastated" to hear of the tragedy.

The newspaper offices are located in a four story building about four kilometres from the Maryland State House and the nearby US Naval Academy.