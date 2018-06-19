Kenyans lose appeal to block deployment of Cuban doctors

Kenyan union complains of unemployment crisis as about 100 doctors from Cuba deployed across the country.

by

    Kenyan doctors have lost their appeal to the Employee and Labour Relations Court after attempting to block the deployment of Cuban doctors across Kenya.

    About 100 Cuban specialist doctors are in Kenya, following an agreement between the Cuban and Kenyan governments.

    The Kenyan doctors' union has opposed the hiring of foreign doctors, saying there are 171 local specialists without jobs.

    The Kenyan government say they resorted to this move due to the doctors' protest in 2017 that lasted for over three months, which caused a massive shortage of working doctors during that period.

     

    Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from Nairobi.

