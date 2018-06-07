Jared Kushner 'annoyed' with Kuwait's Palestine resolution at UN

Report says senior US adviser told Kuwait envoy initiative embarrassed him in front of American officials and allies.

    Kushner reportedly told Kuwait's ambassador its pro-Palestinian position embarrassed him in front of US officials [Abir/Sultan/EPA-EFE]
    Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, met Kuwait's ambassador to Washington and expressed his frustration with the Gulf nation's position on Palestine at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), according to Kuwait-based daily Al Rai.

    Citing an unnamed US diplomatic source, the newspaper said on Wednesday that Kushner conveyed the Trump administration's "annoyance" over a recently drafted Kuwaiti resolution that called for the protection of Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

    Kuwait drafted the resolution after dozens of Palestinian demonstrators were killed by Israeli forces last month in Gaza.
    Kushner reportedly told ambassador Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah that Kuwait's position had personally embarrassed him in front of US officials and "friends of America who support [US] efforts to solve the crisis".

    The president's son-in-law said in the five-minute meeting that he had been working alongside Egypt and Saudi Arabia on a joint Arab-US statement regarding the situation in Gaza before the Kuwaiti initiative.

    According to the report, Kushner said he wanted Kuwait to maintain its role as mediator in the ongoing Gulf crisis, despite some parties' objections to its diplomatic efforts.

    The 37-year-old, who is also the president's Middle East peace envoy, insisted that Hamas be considered a "terrorist" organisation, adding that the Palestinian group worked to advance Iran's agenda in the region and did not have Palestinian people's best interests at heart.

    An official source at Kuwait's foreign ministry dismissed Al Rai's report, saying ties between Kuwait and the United States are "deep-rooted".

    Last week, the US was alone in voting down the Kuwait-drafted UNSC resolution on protecting Palestinians from Israeli live fire. Ten countries, including Russia and France, voted in favour of the resolution.

