Italy has been called cynical and irresponsible for refusing to allow a ship carrying 629 refugees to dock. Malta has also refused permission.

Preparations are now being made for the ship to head to Spain, which offered to take them in.

The journey to the Spanish port of Valencia will take three to four days, the boat will be accompanied by two Italian coastguard boats, carrying some of the refugees to ease crowding.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports from Rome.