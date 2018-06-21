Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's wife Sara charged with fraud

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, has been charged with fraud over alleged misuse of state funds, the Justice Ministry has said.

Sara Netanyahu was charged on Thursday along with Ezra Saidoff, a former deputy director general of the Prime Minister's Office.

"The Jerusalem district prosecutor a short time ago filed charges against the prime minister's wife," the ministry said.

The allegations concern the misuse of around $100,000 in official funds for catering services at the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem.

Sara Netanyahu has long faced allegations of abusive behaviour and living extravagantly in a manner out of touch with the general public.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also faces several police investigations into alleged corruption. He has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the accusations against him and his wife as a media witch-hunt.