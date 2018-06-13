Israeli officials call for snipers to target Gaza's kite flyers

Palestinians have been attaching oil-soaked rags to kites and flying them over the Gaza border fence to start fires in Israeli territory.

So far, no Israelis have been hurt by the fires, but they have caused $2.5m in damage, according to Israel's government.

Israel had been using drones to intercept the kites, but Palestinians have had success in bringing down the drones. So Israeli politicians have now called on Israeli snipers to shoot the kite flyers.

Al Jazeera's Imran Khan met some of the kite flyers of Gaza.