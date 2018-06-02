Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian in occupied West Bank

Israeli army says man tried to run them over, while witnesses reportedly say he didn't hear commands to stop his vehicle

    According to WAFA, eyewitnesses said the man did not hear commands to stop his vehicle and posed no threat [File: Reuters]
    Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man in the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

    Residents identified the man as construction worker Ramy Sabreen, 36, who was working on a site in the old city of Hebron when he was shot on Saturday, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

    Citing eyewitnesses, WAFA reported that Sabreen was shot after he did not hear the Israeli soldiers' commands to stop his vehicle, which was being used at the construction site. The witnesses told WAFA that Sabreen did not pose a threat to the soldiers.  

    The Israeli army said in a statement that the man was shot after he attempted to "run over" soldiers with his vehicle. It added that no soldiers were injured.  

    WAFA also reported that soldiers prevented emergency services from reaching site where the shooting occured.

    Saturday's incident comes after a 21-year-old Palestinian woman was killed by Israeli soldiers near the border fence in the Gaza Strip on Friday. 

    Razan al-Najjar, a volunteer paramedic with the Gaza health ministry, was wearing the white uniform of a medic when she was shot in the chest.

    According to the health ministry in Gaza, another 40 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gun fire during protests along the Gaza-Israeli borders on Friday.

    Palestinians in Gaza have been protesting along the border for more than two months, demanding the right of refugees to return to their homes.

    At least 119 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the weekly border demonstrations in Gaza, which were launched on March 30.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

