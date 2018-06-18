Israel moves to ban filming soldiers after controversial videos

The Israeli government has endorsed a bill that seeks to outlaw the filming of Israeli soldiers "for the sake of shaming them".

It follows the release of a number of videos which the government has deemed harmful to the army's image, including ones showing deadly shootings of Palestinians.

The bill refers to the "intent" of the person recording a soldier's actions being to injure their spirit or harm national security.

Rights groups say the bill is a stain on democracy and an attempt to conceal the reality of Israel's occupation.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from West Jerusalem.