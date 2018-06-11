Iraq needs $90bn to rebuild after 15 years of war

The war against ISIL destroyed entire cities; at least $10bn are needed to rebuild the capital of Anbar alone.

by

    Entire cities, including western Mosul and Ramadi, have been destroyed in the war against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group in Iraq.

    The Iraqi government says large-scale reconstruction across the country hasn’t started yet because it doesn’t have the money.

    About $90bn is needed to rebuild the country after 15 years of war since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, but Iraq’s allies pledged only $30bn at a donor conference in February.

    Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports from Iraq's capital Baghdad.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.