Holders Germany knocked out of World Cup 2018

Four-time winners Germany finish bottom of the group after a 2-0 loss to South Korea.

    South Korea finished third, ahead of reigning champions Germany, in the group [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]

    Defending world champions Germany crashed out of the World Cup after a shock 2-0 loss to South Korea, courtesy two stoppage-time goals.

    South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scored in added time following a video review and Son Heung-min added another goal just before the final whistle.

    The four-time winners, who had not been eliminated in a World Cup first round since 1938, were a shadow of their once dominant selves, managing only two goals in their three group games.

    South Korea, also eliminated, had the best early chance of the game when Germany keeper Manuel Neuer spilled a free kick in the 19th minute but managed to recover quickly and slap the ball away.

    Nervous Germany increased the pressure after the break and poured forward but despite a one-sided second half they could not find the back of the net before South Korea's last-gasp double.

    Meanwhile, Sweden thumped Mexico 3-0, overpowering their opponents after a scoreless first half in a result that means both teams advance to the World Cup last 16 at the expense of Germany.

    Sweden finished top of Group F on goal difference, with both teams on six points ahead of Germany and South Korea on three apiece, after the champions went down 2-0 in a shock result in Kazan.

    SOURCE: Reuters news agency

