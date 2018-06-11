Health crisis in Yemen's port city goes from bad to worse

Meanwhile, a long-anticipated assault on the Red Sea port city of Hudaida by the Saudi-led coalition could cost up to 250,000 lives, a senior United Nations humanitarian official has warned.

by

    The United Nations says a quarter of a million people in Yemen are in extreme danger as Saudi-led coalition forces prepare to take the port city of Hudaida.

    The UN says Hudaida has the largest number of sick people in Yemen with more than 70 percent of its population, especially children, at risk of malnutrition.

    The situation in the port city has gone from bad to worse since the start of the power struggle between the Saudi-backed internationally-recognised government and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

    Al Jazeera's Paul Chaderjian reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.