Health crisis in Yemen's port city goes from bad to worse

The United Nations says a quarter of a million people in Yemen are in extreme danger as Saudi-led coalition forces prepare to take the port city of Hudaida.

The UN says Hudaida has the largest number of sick people in Yemen with more than 70 percent of its population, especially children, at risk of malnutrition.

The situation in the port city has gone from bad to worse since the start of the power struggle between the Saudi-backed internationally-recognised government and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Al Jazeera's Paul Chaderjian reports.