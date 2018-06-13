Georgia's prime minister resigns after mass protests

The ruling party, Georgian Dream, has seven days to nominate a prime minister to be appointed by the president.

    Georgia's prime minister resigns after mass protests
    Former Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili waits for protesters to let him make a statement during a rally in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 31, 2018 [Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters]

    Giorgi Kvirikashvili, prime minister of Georgia, has announced his resignation amid a disagreement with Bidzina Ivanishvili, the leader of the ruling party.

    "We've had some disagreements with the leader of the ruling party. I think this is the moment now when the leader of the party should be given an opportunity to form a new cabinet," Kvirikashvili said in a televised statement on Wednesday.

    Kvirikashvili, 50, has been the country's prime minister since 2015.

    The prime minister's resignation comes amid growing popular discontent over his government's handling of the economy and after mass protests in recent months.

    Under the Georgian constitution, a prime minister's resignation leads to the resignation of the entire cabinet.

    The ruling party, Georgian Dream, has seven days to nominate a prime minister who will be appointed by the country's largely figurehead president.

    President Giorgi Margvelashvili then has a further seven days to submit the new cabinet to parliament for approval.

    SOURCE: News agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.