The year-long blockade on Qatar by four Arab countries has led to a substantial fall in revenue for the national airline and a big drop in passenger numbers.

But despite this, Qatar Airways - named the world's best airline for 2017 - says it can shoulder the losses.

The state-owned airline is boosting the number of planes in its fleet, and adding more destinations.

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports from Hamad International Airport in Doha.