Fears over pay overshadow Nigeria's World Cup campaign

Nigeria kick off their World Cup campaign on Saturday, when they face Croatia in Group D. The players from the West African nation will be hoping to focus on their performances without having to worry about the possibility of not being paid properly.

Team officials say they want to avoid a repeat of what happened during the last World Cup in 2014, when Nigerian players refused to train ahead of their match over a pay dispute. They have promised prompt payment of allowances this time, promises that officials failed to keep in the past.

Al Jazeera's Ahmed Idris reports from Port Harcourt.