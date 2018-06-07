Expert: North Korea could become world's cheapest factory

Singapore-based international investment expert Mattia Tomba discusses North Korea's economic potential if integrated into the global market.

by

    US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will sit down next week for a landmark summit in Singapore. North Korea's controversial nuclear weapons programme will be top of the agenda, but other issues are also expected to play a part in negotiations, including the country's economy.

    Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Singapore, where an international investment expert who has had dealings with Pyongyang explained why North Korea could become the cheapest place to build factories if it is reintegrated into the global market.

