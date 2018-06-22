Europeans in UK deeply worried about post-Brexit future

The United Kingdom is promising a streamlined registration system for EU citizens to apply to stay after Brexit.

The government says it wants to make the process of staying as easy as possible.

Under the proposal, the government says there'll be two types of immigration status: 'Settled status' for EU citizens who have been living in the UK for 5 years by December 31, 2020, and 'pre-settled status' for those who've been in the UK less than 5 years - they will be able to stay and apply for settled status later.

Family members, dependents and unmarried partners will also be allowed to apply to live in the UK after a certain amount of time.

Many Europeans in Britain are deeply worried about the future.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports.