US President Donald Trump says recent criticism of him by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is going to cost Canada "a lot of money".

At a news conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Trump said other countries must realise they can not take advantage of the US on trade.

He also insisted the viral photo of him with the other G7 leaders was actually not confrontational as it looked, rather it was "very friendly".

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from Washington, DC.