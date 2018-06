A defiant Donald Trump is sticking to his 'zero-tolerance' policy on immigration.

President Donald Trump is dismissing what he called 'phony stories of sadness and grief'.

But the effect his stand is having on young children remains in the spotlight.

Tis week he signed an executive order to stop separating youngsters from their parents at the border.

But there's still confusion on how to reunite an estimated 18,000 children.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from Washington.