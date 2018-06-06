Democrats pin high hopes on key US primary elections

Pivotal primary elections are taking place in eight US states on Tuesday.

Voters are choosing candidates to run for a range of positions in November's midterm elections, from elected state officials to members of Congress.

Democrats are hoping to retake the House of Representatives from the Republicans in the midterms so that they can impede US President Donald Trump's agenda.

This vote will have a significant impact on the country's political system.

Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC.