Deadly twin blasts hit a Shia mosque in Baghdad

Twin blasts on a mosque in the Iraqi capital Baghdad have killed at least seven worshipers and wounded 20 others, security officials said.

Wednesday's attack on the predominantly Shia Sadr City district caused damage to nearby buildings, the officials, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

The mosque is frequented by supporters of Shia cleric Muqtada's al-Sadr whose Sairoon coalition won a plurality of seats, 54 in total, in the last parliamentary elections earlier in May.

Earlier in the day, Iraq's parliament voted in favour of a full recount of some 11 million ballots cast in the May 12 vote.

Members of parliament also sacked a nine-member independent electoral commission that oversaw the process and replaced the body with judges.