US Congress divided over immigration system overhaul

Attempts to unite the US Congress on legislation to overhaul the US immigration system have hit a major stumbling block.

by

    While efforts appear to be under way to reunite families separated by Trump's "Zero Tolerance" policy, attempts to unite the US Congress on legislation to overhaul the US immigration system have hit a major stumbling block.

    Members of Congress failed to pass one of two immigration bills. The legislation backed by hard line conservatives in the ruling Republican Party, would have stopped separation of families at the border - but also would have approved $25bn on President Donald Trump's border wall, and drastically tighten existing rules on legal immigration.

    In another sign of legislative dysfunction, voting was delayed till Friday on a rival plan devised by more moderate Republicans. It too is given slim odds of passage.

    Opposition Democratic Party members unanimously oppose both bills.

    Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports from Washington, DC.

