The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has passed a non-binding resolution condemning Israel for using "excessive, disproportionate and indiscriminate" force against Palestinian protesters in Gaza.

The resolution, proposed by Algeria and Turkey, passed with 120 "yes" votes, with eight against and 45 abstaining from voting.

Israeli soldiers have shot dead at least 129 demonstrators at the border since March.

Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports from the UN.