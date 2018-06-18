Coalition of 50 US schools collects supplies for Syrian refugees

A retired school teacher in the US state of New York is attempting to both teach American school children about the Syrian refugee crisis and bring some relief to Syrian refugee children.

by

    Mark Grashow, a former school teacher, teamed up with the United Muslim Relief Organization to raise money and collect supplies to be sent to refugee camps.

    His organisation, Students Taking Action for Relief, is a coalition of around 50 schools committed to helping Syrian refugees

    Grashow said it is not just about gathering aid, but also teaching US children to think critically and empathetically about the lives of refugees.

    The US has drastically reduced the number of refugees admitted into the country under the Trump administration, accepting only about a dozen from Syria so far this year.

     

    Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey reports from New York.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.