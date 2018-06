The meeting was requested by the UK after a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter.

The substance in question was confirmed by investigators to be Novichok, a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union.

While such weapons have been widely banned since the end of the first world war, where it was used to devastating effect, there have been other attacks that will addressed at the meeting.

Chemical attacks in Syria will also be addressed.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports.